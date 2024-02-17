GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ release postponed; gets a new release date

‘Devara’ marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist

February 17, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Devara: Part 1’

Poster of ‘Devara: Part 1’ | Photo Credit: @tarak9999/X

We had previously reported that Jr NTR is reuniting with director Koratala Siva for a film titled Devara, which will be released in two parts, and the first one is scheduled to hit theatres on April 5.

The makers have now confirmed that the film’s release date has been pushed to October 10. The RRR actor took to X to share a new poster featuring the updated release date.

ALSO READ
‘Devara: Part 1’ glimpse: NTR in a sea of blood in director Koratala Siva’s film
ALSO READ
‘Devara’: First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s film out

Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast.

Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara has onboard production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

