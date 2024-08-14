Jr NTR wraps ‘Devara Part 1’ shoot; shares unseen BTS still

We had previously reported that Jr NTR is reuniting with director Koratala Siva for a film titled Devara, which will be released in two parts. Jr NTR has now confirmed that he has wrapped up shooting for the film’s first part.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news along with a photo of him with the director from the film’s set. Calling the film’s shoot a “wonderful journey”, Jr NTR also confirmed the film’s release date which was moved recently.

While the first part was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 5, it was later pushed to October 10. Then the makers announced that the film would be out on September 27.

The film, which marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema, stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Devara also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara’s crew list includes production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

