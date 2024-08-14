GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jr NTR wraps ‘Devara Part 1’ shoot; shares unseen BTS still

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist

Updated - August 14, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jr NTR in a still from ‘Devara’ 

Jr NTR in a still from ‘Devara’  | Photo Credit: @DevaraMovie/X

We had previously reported that Jr NTR is reuniting with director Koratala Siva for a film titled Devara, which will be released in two parts. Jr NTR has now confirmed that he has wrapped up shooting for the film’s first part.

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ to arrive early; gets a new release date

The actor took to Instagram to share the news along with a photo of him with the director from the film’s set. Calling the film’s shoot a “wonderful journey”, Jr NTR also confirmed the film’s release date which was moved recently.

While the first part was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 5, it was later pushed to October 10. Then the makers announced that the film would be out on September 27.

‘NTR 31’: Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film goes on floors, locks a release date

The film, which marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema, stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Devara also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara’s crew list includes production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

