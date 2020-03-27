Jr NTR unveils Ram Charan’s character Alluri Seetaramaraju, from Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

It took more time than they expected it to. Instead of 10a.m., a sneak peak of Ram Charan’s character from from S S Rajamouli’s next film RRR was unveiled at 4p.m. on Thursday. The magnum opus starring Ram Charan as Alluri Seetaramaraju and NTR as Komaram Bheem is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Ratham Ranam Roudhiram in Tamil, and captioned ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ in English.

True to the motion poster unveiled earlier this week that showed Ram Charan representing element fire and Jr NTR as water, the character introduction, with a voiceover by Jr NTR, gave a glimpse of young Alluri Seetaramaraju and what made him a fiery fighter.

Captioning the video as ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’ and promoting it as #BheemforRamaraju, Jr NTR’s voiceover (in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi) refers to Alluri Seetaramaraju as his elder brother.

Leading up to the video’s release was an interesting banter between Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Rajamouli on Twitter that kept everyone entertained. On Thursday evening, NTR had tweeted that he will be unveiling the video to coincide with Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27, at 10a.m.

Minutes before 10a.m., Chiranjeevi, who had joined Twitter on Ugadi and since then has been interacting with film fraternity in a humorous vein, stated that ‘he’s waiting!’, taking off from his famous line in Khadi No.150.

NTR begged for more time, stating that the video is awaiting approval from Rajamouli, and the director too pleaded for more time.

Meanwhile, cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar revealed that the team was working from home and he was coordinating with digital colourtist Shiva (who had earlier worked on Rajamouli’s films Magadheera, Eega, and Baahubali) and C V Rao, the technical head of Annapurna Studios.

Wishing son Ram Charan on his birthday, Chiranjeevi tweeted that he was overjoyed when Charan was born but it took him years to realise why he was born on March 27, World Theatre Day, referring to the actor’s superhit film Rangasthalam (the stage).