Jr NTR suffered minor sprain in wrist, now recuperating: Statement from actor's office

Updated - August 15, 2024 11:32 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 11:31 am IST

Jr NTR recently wrapped filming for ‘Devara: Part 1’, the two-part film that also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

PTI

Actor Jr NTR. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telugu star Jr NTR sustained a minor sprain in the wrist of his left hand a couple of days ago and is on the road to recovery, according to a statement issued by the RRR star's office on Wednesday. The actor finished filming for his upcoming movie Devara: Part 1 despite the injury.

"Mr. NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure.

"Despite the injury, Mr. NTR completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime, we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided," read the statement from Jr NTR's office.

Devara, billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is a two-part epic from filmmaker Koratala Siva. The first part of the movie, titled Devara: Part 1, will hit the screens on October 10. The upcoming movie also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

