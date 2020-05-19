Jr. NTR asks fans to wait for first look of ‘RRR’, says social distancing guidelines have caused delay

Poster of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

19 May 2020 14:23 IST

‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

The makers of S.S. Rajamouli’s much-awaited big-ticket movie RRR have issued a statement expressing their inability to release the first look or video of junior NTR on his birthday (May 20).

Citing the reason, the statement said that work for the same has come to a “dead stop” due to repeated extension of the lockdown.

Fans of Jr. NTR, who were eagerly waiting for something from the makers of the film on the superstar’s birthday on May 20, were clearly heartbroken at this announcement.

Advertising

Advertising

Consoling the fans and asking them to wait a little longer, the superstar also shared a note on Twitter.

He wrote: “I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from ‘RRR’. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done. ‘RRR’ is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output. Once again, thank you for all the love.”

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021.