‘JR 34’: Jayam Ravi’s next to be helmed by ‘Dada’ director Ganesh K Babu

Published - October 05, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Harris Jayaraj, who happens to be the music director of Brother and several of Ravi’s previous films like ‘Dhaam Dhoom’, ‘Engeyum Kadhal’ and ‘Vanamagan’, is handling music for ‘JR 34’

The Hindu Bureau

Jayam Ravi’s ‘JR 34’ announcement poster and director Ganesh K Babu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jayam Ravi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Brother, has signed a new project. The actor will be teaming up with Dada director Ganesh K Babu for Ravi’s 34th film which is tentatively titled JR 34.

The film marks the reunion of Ravi with some of his earlier collaborators. Sundar Arumugam of Screen Scene Media, the banner behind films like Dharala Prabhu and Saani Kaayidham, as well as Ravi’s Agilan and the upcoming film Brother, is bankrolling the new film.

Harris Jayaraj, who happens to be the music director of Brother and several of Ravi’s previous films like Dhaam Dhoom, Engeyum Kadhal and Vanamagan, is handling music for JR 34. The rest of the cast and crew members of the film are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Ganesh is co-producing Gautham Karthik’s next film, GK 19, featuring dialogues by director Raju Murugan of Cuckoo and Joker fame whose erstwhile assistant Dhina Raghavan is helming the project.

Ravi has Brother with filmmaker M Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame co-starring Priyanka Mohan coming up this month. The actor also has Genie with Arjunan Jr, an erstwhile assistant of Mysskin, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai, with Nithya Menen, in the line-up.

