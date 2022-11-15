  1. EPaper
‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Pakistan authorities had banned Saim Sadiq’s critically-acclaimed film stating that it does not conform with the country’s “social values and moral standards”

November 15, 2022 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Joyland’

Poster of ‘Joyland’ | Photo Credit: Khoosat Films

Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, Joyland, days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said.

Pakistan bans its Oscar entry 'Joyland' over 'highly objectionable material'

The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year's Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

But the film caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors last week banned its showings at movie theatres, reversing a previous all-clear for release.

According to a tweet late on Monday from Salman Sufi, an adviser to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a high-level committee is being set up to assess Joyland and review the ban.

Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, despite some progress with a law that protects their rights and a landmark Supreme Court ruling designating them as a third gender.

The movie's director, Saim Sadiq, called the ban “unconstitutional and illegal.” Joyland was scheduled for release in Pakistan on Friday.

