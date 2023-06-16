‘Joy Ride’ trailer: Stephanie Hsu and Sherry Cola lead R-rated comedy

June 16, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu is all set to feature in Adele Lim’s R-rated comedy Joy Ride which is set to release in theatres on July 7. Penned by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, the movie is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim.

The official description of the movie reads: “When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

Joy Ride, which had its world premiere at SXSW, also features Ronny Chieng and Chris Pang of Crazy Rich Asians, Desmond Chiam and Alexander Hodge.

