Joshua Jackson set to star in Ryan Murphy's series

Jackson will feature in a drama called ‘Dr. Odyssey’, penned by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken

March 22, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

ANI
Joshua Jackson.

Joshua Jackson. | Photo Credit: vancityjax/Instagram

Joshua Jackson is returning to network television to feature in an ABC comedy series created by Ryan Murphy. Jackson will feature in a drama called Dr. Odyssey. It is penned by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ming-Na Wen joins cast of new ‘Karate Kid’ film

The series is set to launch in the autumn on ABC, and it will be the first new broadcast show from Murphy's production business since 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered on Fox in early 2020. Disney's 20th Television is producing it with Ryan Murphy Television.

It also marks the first network series for Jackson since Fox's Fringe ended in 2013. The actor, who broke out on Dawson'sCreek in the late 1990s, recently starred in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction and the first season of Peacock's anthology Dr. Death; he'll also be part of Sony Pictures' next Karate Kid film.

Murphy, who signed a nine-figure deal at Netflix in 2018, left the streamer when the deal ended. He still has a number of projects from his pre-Netflix days at 20th on the air, including 911 and FX's American Horror Story and Feud, along with the upcoming American Sports Story.

ALSO READ:Keeping up with Kirby: Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson on ‘Dr Death’

Murphy, Baitz and Baken will executive produce Dr. Odyssey with Jackson, director Paris Barclay, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich. Jackson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Imprint and Hansen Jacobson. Dr. Odyssey is set to premiere in the fall of 2024.

