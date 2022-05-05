Josh Radnor joins FX series 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

The series follows the story of recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating

Josh Radnor, best known for playing Ted Mosby on "How I Met Your Mother", is set to star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the FX limited series "Fleishman Is In Trouble".

In addition to Caplan, Radnor joins previously announced leads Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Adam Brody in the show.

The series follows the story of recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school.

But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife Rachel (Danes) disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

"As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, Toby realizes that he'll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place," read the synopsis of the series, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's best selling debut novel.

According to Deadline, Radnor will play Adam, the husband of Libby (Caplan), the narrator of the series.

The cast of "Fleishman Is In Trouble" also includes Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Michael Gaston, Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross. Joy Suprano and Christian Slater recur.

Brodesser-Akner serves as creator, writer of the limited series and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series.

Radnor currently stars in the acclaimed Amazon series "Hunters".