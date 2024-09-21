GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Josh O'Connor to lead Kelly Reichardt's 'The Mastermind'

Josh O’Connor is set to star in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘The Mastermind’, a film about an art heist during the Vietnam War

Published - September 21, 2024 02:39 pm IST

PTI
Josh O’Connor.

Josh O’Connor. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Challengers star Josh O’Connor is set to star in The Mastermind, the next feature film of acclaimed director Kelly Reichardt. The film, which is bankrolled by MUBI, centres around an audacious art heist amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War, according to news outlet Deadline.

Reichardt, known for her minimalist, character-driven films, will write and direct the film with production expected to start sometime this year.

The filmmaker's movies such as Old Joy, Meek's Cutoff, Certain Women, First Cow and Showing Up, have often explored the lives of individuals on the fringes of society in the American landscape, especially in the Pacific Northwest.

The Mastermind will be produced by Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino of filmscience. MUBI will distribute in select territories, retaining rights in North America, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, and India.

O’Connor was most recently seen in filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's Challengers opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist. His upcoming movies include Kate Winslet-starrer Lee and the third Knives Out movie, titled Wake Up Dead Man.

