Josh Friedman boards Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' movie as writer

April 01, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Snowpiercer writer Josh Friedman will be replacing Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer as the writer of Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

According to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Shakman will be directing the film which opens Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Plot details are currently under wraps.

Marvel Studios acquired the cinematic rights for Fantastic Four, which previously has been made thrice for the big screen after it took over 20th Century Fox. The superheroes made their debut in Marvel Comics in 1961 as part of The Fantastic Four #1, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.

The group features shape-shifting scientist Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic; Reed’s girlfriend and later wife Sue Storm-Richards, aka the Invisible Woman; Sue’s hot-tempered younger brother Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; and their friend Ben Grimm aka The Thing. The new Fantastic Four movie is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025. Marvel head Kevin Feige is producing the film.

