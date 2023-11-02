HamberMenu
Josh Duhamel, Greg Kinnear to star in action-thriller 'Off The Grid'

The project, which will be directed by Johnny Martin, has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. It is currently in pre-production with a shoot scheduled for January

November 02, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

PTI
Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel | Photo Credit: John Locher

Actors Greg Kinnear and Josh Duhamel will topline the upcoming action-thriller movie "Off The Grid".

The project, which will be directed by Johnny Martin, has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. It is currently in pre-production with a shoot scheduled for January, reported American news outlet Deadline.

Duhamel, known for featuring in "Transformers" series as well as movies like "Life as We Know It", "New Year's Eve" and "Love, Simon", will play a scientist (Duhamel) who steals an experiment and hides off the grid in Europe to prevent it from becoming weaponised.

His former research partner (Kinnear), along with an extraction team, is sent in to find him and locate the missing experiment. Kinnear has films like "As Good as It Gets", "Little Miss Sunshine", "You’ve Got Mail" and "Invincible" to his credit.

According to the news outlet, production banner Red Sea Media is launching for world sales at the American Film Market (AFM) this week.

"Off The Grid" will be produced by Luca Matrundola and Richard Salvatore. Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich will serve as an executive producer.

