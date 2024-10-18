Josh Brolin to play villain in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin is in talks to star opposite Glen Powell in The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright. The film is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Stephen King, which was previously turned into a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wright is co-writing the script with Michael Bacall. Brolin is in talks to portray the lead villain in the film, which also stars Katy O’Brian of Love Lies Bleeding fame.

The novel is about a desperate man who joins a popular show, The Running Man, in which killers hunt down contestants. The longer the contestant survives, the more money they earn, but dark secrets of the show begin to surface.

Powell is playing the desperate man, Brolin stars as the ruthless producer, and O’Brian plays one of the contestants.

Simon Kinberg, Nira Park, and Wright are producing the film. The Running Man will be released in theatres on November 21, 2025, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Brolin was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for playing Dan White in 2008’s Milk. He gained fame for his role in the adventure film The Goonies and became popular for his roles in True Grit (2010), Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), Men in Black 3 (2012), Oldboy (2013), Inherent Vice (2014), Everest (2015), and Hail, Caesar! (2016). He is also known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Cable in Deadpool 2 (2018).