Josh Brolin passes on playing Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series, ‘Lanterns’

Josh Brolin has officially declined the opportunity to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s highly anticipated Lanterns series, based on the iconic Green Lantern superhero, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, known for his roles as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, was reportedly offered the role in late August but made the decision to pass by this past weekend, sources confirm.

Lanterns, an eight-episode series under the DC Studios banner, is being spearheaded by Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and co-written by Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof and comics author Tom King. The series is set to begin filming in January 2025 in Atlanta and aims to bring a gritty, True Detective vibe as it follows Hal Jordan mentoring a younger Green Lantern, John Stewart, in a murder investigation with far-reaching consequences.

Brolin’s involvement was heavily speculated online, with fans buzzing at the possibility of him stepping into the role previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 Green Lantern movie. However, Brolin’s decision leaves the door open for other contenders. While rumors about potential replacements swirl, Matthew McConaughey is reportedly not among those being considered.

The show is now focusing on casting an A-list actor for Hal Jordan alongside a younger actor for John Stewart, one of DC Comics’ first Black superheroes.

