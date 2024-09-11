GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Josh Brolin passes on playing Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series, ‘Lanterns’

While rumors about potential replacements swirl, Matthew McConaughey is reportedly not among those being considered

Published - September 11, 2024 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Josh Brolin has officially declined the opportunity to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s highly anticipated Lanterns series, based on the iconic Green Lantern superhero, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, known for his roles as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, was reportedly offered the role in late August but made the decision to pass by this past weekend, sources confirm.

Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy will pen DC Studios’ upcoming Green Lantern series, ‘Lanterns’

Lanterns, an eight-episode series under the DC Studios banner, is being spearheaded by Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and co-written by Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof and comics author Tom King. The series is set to begin filming in January 2025 in Atlanta and aims to bring a gritty, True Detective vibe as it follows Hal Jordan mentoring a younger Green Lantern, John Stewart, in a murder investigation with far-reaching consequences.

Brolin’s involvement was heavily speculated online, with fans buzzing at the possibility of him stepping into the role previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 Green Lantern movie. However, Brolin’s decision leaves the door open for other contenders. While rumors about potential replacements swirl, Matthew McConaughey is reportedly not among those being considered.

James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ wraps production

The show is now focusing on casting an A-list actor for Hal Jordan alongside a younger actor for John Stewart, one of DC Comics’ first Black superheroes.

Published - September 11, 2024 02:45 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.