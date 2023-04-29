HamberMenu
Joseph Quinn joins 'Gladiator' sequel, Connie Nielsen to return

The sequel to the epic historical drama features ‘Aftersun’ star Paul Mescal in the lead

April 29, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

PTI
Joseph Quinn in ‘Stranger Things’

Joseph Quinn in 'Stranger Things'

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel has roped in "Stranger Things" actor Joseph Quinn as the latest addition to the cast along with Danish actor Connie Nielsen, who will be reprising her role of Lucilla from the original movie.

The sequel to the epic historical drama features "Aftersun" star Paul Mescal in the lead.

According to entertainment website Variety, Quinn is set to join the project as Emperor Caracalla.

The original movie, which came out in 2000, starred Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Nielsen. Crowe essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel, set years after the events of the first film, will focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus (Phoenix). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Scott will produce the film with Scott Free president Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are executive producing.

The script is penned by David Scarpa.

Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington is also set to star in the upcoming film, but details about his characters are under wraps. Barry Keoghan is negotiations to play Emperor Geta.

