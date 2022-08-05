Movies

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' to release in India on August 19

Poster of ‘Nope’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures
PTIAugust 05, 2022 14:27 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 14:27 IST

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele's much-awaited movie Nope will hit the Indian theatres on August 19, Universal Pictures announced on Friday.

The sci-fi horror movie is Peele's third directorial after critically-acclaimed titles Get Out (2017) and Us (2019).

Nope revolves around siblings who run a horse ranch in the state of California, where the residents of a lonely gulch witness peculiar, ominous activities in the skies above. Worsening the situation is the owner of an adjacent theme park, who is trying to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

The film reunites Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who is best known for his Oscar-winning performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

