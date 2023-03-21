HamberMenu
Jordan Peele’s next movie to come out on Christmas 2024

An untitled horror-thriller movie from Peele’s production company Monkeypaw will open in U.S. theatres on September 27, 2024

March 21, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Jordan Peele.

Jordan Peele. | Photo Credit: AP

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has a fourth movie in the works with Hollywood studio Universal Pictures.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the studio has set an untitled movie from the Oscar-winning filmmaker for release on December 25, 2024, in the U.S. Additionally, an untitled horror-thriller movie from Peele’s production company Monkeypaw will open in U.S. theatres on September 27, 2024.

The details of the new projects are yet to be ascertained.

Peele’s collaboration with Universal started with the 2017 directorial debut Get Out, which won him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, followed by Us and Nope.

