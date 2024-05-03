ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Peele’s MonkeyPaw to produce Black cowboy docuseries inspired by ‘Nope’

May 03, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

The series, produced in collaboration with Universal Television Alternative Studio, aims to challenge the whitewashed portrayal of cowboys in American history

The Hindu Bureau

Daniel Kaluyaa in a still from Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Peacock is set to explore the untold stories of Black cowboys in America with a new docuseries inspired by Jordan Peele’s film Nope, produced by Monkeypaw Productions.

The series, produced in collaboration with Universal Television Alternative Studio, aims to challenge the whitewashed portrayal of cowboys in American history. Led by showrunner and director Keith McQuirter, known for his work on By Whatever Means Necessary: The Godfather of Harlem, the project seeks to shed light on the often marginalized contributions of Black cowboys.

Jordan Peele, alongside Monkeypaw’s President Win Rosenfeld and a team of producers, will oversee the production, marking Peele’s continued exploration of the documentary genre following his previous success with the Amazon docuseries Lorena.

Chairman of the Universal Studio Group Pearlena Igbokwe expressed her enthusiasm saying, “Nope gave a nod to the deep history of Black cowboys in America, and this docuseries offers a full exploration of their lives and contributions to today’s cultural landscape”.

Peele’s MonkeyPaw was most recently involved in Dev Patel’s acclaimed directorial debut, Monkey Man.

