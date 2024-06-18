Jordan Peele teases October 2026 release for next film

Hollywood filmmaker Jordan Peele will come out with his fourth movie on October 23, 2026. The Oscar-winning director will once again collaborate with Hollywood studio Universal Pictures for his new project.

The yet-untitled movie was earlier slated for December 25, 2024, but its production was delayed due to dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Earlier this year, Peele had discussed the new film on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, according to Variety.

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right,” he said.

Peele's collaboration with Universal started with 2017 directorial debut Get Out, which won him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The movie featured Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, LaKeith Stanfield, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones and Catherine Keener.

He followed it up with Us (2019), featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and 2022's Nope, headlined by Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.