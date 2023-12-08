Jordan Peele teams with Hideo Kojima on game-movie hybrid ‘OD’

December 08, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Jordan Peele, known for directing acclaimed horror films likeGet Outand Nope, is collaborating with legendary video-game designer Hideo Kojima on an ‘immersive’ game-movie hybrid called OD.

A cryptic and unsettling teaser for OD was unveiled by Kojima and Peele at The Game Awards 2023. The game, which appears to fall in the horror genre, will feature Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier.

Kojima is collaborating with Xbox Game Studios for OD and said that it will utilize the console maker’s cloud gaming technology to offer a new experience to players.

“It is a game, don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie and at the same time a new form of media,” Kojima, known for conjuring highly cinematic video-game worlds like Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, said at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peele called Kojima an ‘inspiration’ and shared his excitement for the project. The filmmaker said he has been a fan of Kojima’s work since playing Metal Gear Solid 2.

“In my films, I’m always trying to maximize the immersion, put the audience into the main character’s shoes. Hideo is the master of this and he does it on a whole other level. What he’s cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I am absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Let’s go,” Peele said on stage.

Hideo Kojima is currently also working on Death Stranding 2, a sequel to his divisive 2019 post-apocalyptic game Death Stranding.

Jordan Peele, meanwhile, is working on an untitled horror-thriller film set to open on Christmas, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.