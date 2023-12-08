HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jordan Peele teams with Hideo Kojima on game-movie hybrid ‘OD’

A cryptic and unsettling teaser for ‘OD’ was unveiled by Peele and Kojima at The Game Awards 2023

December 08, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jordan Peele, Hideo Kojima

Jordan Peele, Hideo Kojima

Jordan Peele, known for directing acclaimed horror films likeGet Outand Nope, is collaborating with legendary video-game designer Hideo Kojima on an ‘immersive’ game-movie hybrid called OD.

ALSO READ
Jordan Peele’s next movie to come out on Christmas 2024

A cryptic and unsettling teaser for OD was unveiled by Kojima and Peele at The Game Awards 2023. The game, which appears to fall in the horror genre, will feature Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier.

Kojima is collaborating with Xbox Game Studios for OD and said that it will utilize the console maker’s cloud gaming technology to offer a new experience to players.

“It is a game, don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie and at the same time a new form of media,” Kojima, known for conjuring highly cinematic video-game worlds like Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, said at the event.

Peele called Kojima an ‘inspiration’ and shared his excitement for the project. The filmmaker said he has been a fan of Kojima’s work since playing Metal Gear Solid 2.

“In my films, I’m always trying to maximize the immersion, put the audience into the main character’s shoes. Hideo is the master of this and he does it on a whole other level. What he’s cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I am absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Let’s go,” Peele said on stage.

ALSO READ
‘Death Stranding: Director’s Cut’ review: Hideo Kojima levels up in his unusual originality

Hideo Kojima is currently also working on Death Stranding 2, a sequel to his divisive 2019 post-apocalyptic game Death Stranding.

Jordan Peele, meanwhile, is working on an untitled horror-thriller film set to open on Christmas, 2024.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.