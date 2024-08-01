GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jordan E Cooper joins cast of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Jordan E Cooper features along with the cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray in the sequel

Updated - August 01, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 04:20 pm IST

ANI
Jordan E Cooper

Jordan E Cooper | Photo Credit: @jordanecooper/Instagram

American playwright and actor Jordan E Cooper has joined the cast of Disney's Freaky Friday 2 in the role of Jett, reported Deadline. He features along with the cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray in the sequel.

Lindsay Lohan on 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt this essence of a little kid again

Released in 2003, Freaky Friday followed Curtis as a straight-laced mom Tess and Lohan as a rebellious daughter Anna. When a mystical fortune cookie forces them to swap bodies, the duo must learn to accept each other unconditionally — in time for Tess' wedding and Anna's big gig with her band.

Nisha Ganatra is directing and Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn are producing. The early millennium film, directed by Mark Waters, followed an overworked mother and her daughter who do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to live the other's life for one crazy Friday. The film was a reimagining of the 1976 Disney film starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

Cooper is a Tony-nominated actor, playwright, producer, and director. Cooper is the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history. His highly praised play, ‘Ain’t No Mo’, got six Tony Award nominations, including Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role as Peaches, a flight attendant.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan reunite after 20 years

On TV, Cooper starred on BET’s The Ms. Pat Show, which he also created, executive produced and directed. Cooper starred on FX’s Pose as MC Tyrone. He has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.