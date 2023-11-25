‘Joram’ trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is a migrant on the run in Devashish Makhija’s survival thriller

November 25, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Manoj Bajpayee is a survivor on the run in the propulsive and hard-edged trailer for Devashish Makhija’s Joram. Set to release in cinemas on December 8, the film marks the third collaboration between the actor and director. They had previously collaborated on the acclaimed drama Bhonsle (2018) and the viral short Taandav (2016).

In Joram, Bajpayee plays Dasru, a migrant from the interiors of Jharkhand currently working on a construction site in Mumbai. After a set of grisly events, he’s forced to go on the lam with his three-month-old daughter strapped to his chest. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a police officer named Ratnakar on Dasru’s trail.

“This survival thriller drama plumbs the depths of human resilience and the pursuit of life against all odds,” Makhija said in a statement. Manoj Bajpayee, having his first theatrical release of 2023, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Joram. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects.”

Joram was premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IIFR) earlier this year. It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

