HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Joram’ trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is a migrant on the run in Devashish Makhija’s survival thriller

Also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Smita Tambe, ‘Joram’ is set to open in theatres on December 8

November 25, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer for ‘Joram’

A still from the trailer for ‘Joram’

Manoj Bajpayee is a survivor on the run in the propulsive and hard-edged trailer for Devashish Makhija’s Joram. Set to release in cinemas on December 8, the film marks the third collaboration between the actor and director. They had previously collaborated on the acclaimed drama Bhonsle (2018) and the viral short Taandav (2016).

ALSO READ
Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce action film ‘Bhaiyaaji’

In Joram, Bajpayee plays Dasru, a migrant from the interiors of Jharkhand currently working on a construction site in Mumbai. After a set of grisly events, he’s forced to go on the lam with his three-month-old daughter strapped to his chest. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a police officer named Ratnakar on Dasru’s trail.

“This survival thriller drama plumbs the depths of human resilience and the pursuit of life against all odds,” Makhija said in a statement. Manoj Bajpayee, having his first theatrical release of 2023, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Joram. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects.”

ALSO READ
‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ movie review: Manoj Bajpayee steps up in court

Joram was premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IIFR) earlier this year. It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.