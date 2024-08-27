ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Ashley Greene board thriller drama ‘Eyes in the Trees’

Published - August 27, 2024 03:29 pm IST

A reimagining of the popular H G Wells 1896 novel "The Island of Doctor Moreau", the film is helmed by Timothy Woodward Jr

PTI

FILE: Ashley Greene attends Carbon Audio’s Zooka launch party on Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif. | Photo Credit: JOHN SHEARER

Tudors star Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Twilight actor Ashley Greene have joined Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in the sci-fi movie Eyes in the Trees.

A reimagining of the popular H G Wells 1896 novel "The Island of Doctor Moreau", the film will follow the journey of a video journalist and his crew who visit an isolated forest but their excursion ends up becoming a fight for survival, reported Variety.

Eyes in the Trees is helmed by Timothy Woodward Jr, who is an Emmy Award winner and is known for projects like Studio City and Til Death Do Us Part. The movie is written by B. Harrison Smith, Mike Manning and Dominic Burns.

"Having the opportunity to work closely with the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins and the rest of this incredible cast is a true honor. It has been deeply inspiring, and I’m genuinely grateful for the experience," Woodward Jr told the news outlet.

The production of the film is slated to begin at the end of this year and the shooting is to take place in Thailand.

