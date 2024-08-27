GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Ashley Greene board thriller drama ‘Eyes in the Trees’

A reimagining of the popular H G Wells 1896 novel "The Island of Doctor Moreau", the film is helmed by Timothy Woodward Jr

Published - August 27, 2024 03:29 pm IST

PTI
FILE: Ashley Greene attends Carbon Audio’s Zooka launch party on Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif.

FILE: Ashley Greene attends Carbon Audio’s Zooka launch party on Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif. | Photo Credit: JOHN SHEARER

Tudors star Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Twilight actor Ashley Greene have joined Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in the sci-fi movie Eyes in the Trees.

A reimagining of the popular H G Wells 1896 novel "The Island of Doctor Moreau", the film will follow the journey of a video journalist and his crew who visit an isolated forest but their excursion ends up becoming a fight for survival, reported Variety.

Francis Ford Coppola deliberately cast ‘cancelled’ actors in ‘Megalopolis to resist Hollywood’s ‘woke narrative’

Eyes in the Trees is helmed by Timothy Woodward Jr, who is an Emmy Award winner and is known for projects like Studio City and Til Death Do Us Part. The movie is written by B. Harrison Smith, Mike Manning and Dominic Burns.

"Having the opportunity to work closely with the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins and the rest of this incredible cast is a true honor. It has been deeply inspiring, and I’m genuinely grateful for the experience," Woodward Jr told the news outlet.

The production of the film is slated to begin at the end of this year and the shooting is to take place in Thailand.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.