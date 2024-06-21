ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Majors to star in supernatural thriller ‘Merciless’

Published - June 21, 2024 12:21 pm IST

‘Merciless’ will be directed by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of ‘Dune’ filmmaker Denis Villeneuve

PTI

Jonathan Majors attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: MATT WINKELMEYER

Embattled American actor Jonathan Majors has found his first feature film role after being convicted in a case of domestic assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor will star in Merciless, an upcoming movie from Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, reportedVariety.

Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse, defamation

In Merciless, Majors will play the role of a top CIA interrogator who, after the woman he loves is overtaken by a malevolent force, is forced to go even darker to defeat it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villeneuve, best known for the sci-fi film Mars et Avril, will direct the project from a script by Frank Hannah. Christopher Tuffin will produce along with Kevin Townsend and Kevin DeWalt. Amanda Delaplaine, Chris Ochs, Andrew Bates, and Ben DeWalt will serve as executive producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Majors was considered among the rising stars of Hollywood with acclaimed performances in movies and shows such as Lovecraft Country, Creed III, and Marvel title Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, before a much-publicised trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari brought his downfall.

In December 2023, he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment by a Manhattan jury. Though he avoided jail time, the actor was sentenced to participate in an intervention program.

Following the guilty verdict, Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, the supervillain character he was supposed to reprise in future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US