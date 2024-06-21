GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jonathan Majors to star in supernatural thriller ‘Merciless’

‘Merciless’ will be directed by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of ‘Dune’ filmmaker Denis Villeneuve

Published - June 21, 2024 12:21 pm IST

PTI
Jonathan Majors attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Majors attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: MATT WINKELMEYER

Embattled American actor Jonathan Majors has found his first feature film role after being convicted in a case of domestic assault.

The actor will star in Merciless, an upcoming movie from Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, reportedVariety.

Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse, defamation

In Merciless, Majors will play the role of a top CIA interrogator who, after the woman he loves is overtaken by a malevolent force, is forced to go even darker to defeat it.

Villeneuve, best known for the sci-fi film Mars et Avril, will direct the project from a script by Frank Hannah. Christopher Tuffin will produce along with Kevin Townsend and Kevin DeWalt. Amanda Delaplaine, Chris Ochs, Andrew Bates, and Ben DeWalt will serve as executive producers.

Majors was considered among the rising stars of Hollywood with acclaimed performances in movies and shows such as Lovecraft Country, Creed III, and Marvel title Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, before a much-publicised trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari brought his downfall.

In December 2023, he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment by a Manhattan jury. Though he avoided jail time, the actor was sentenced to participate in an intervention program.

Following the guilty verdict, Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, the supervillain character he was supposed to reprise in future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.