Jonathan Majors left feeling sidelined following Robert Downey Jr’s announcement as the main villain in next ‘Avengers’ film

Majors, who was set to be the next major antagonist in the MCU after the setup of Kang, was dropped by Marvel following his conviction on two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault

Published - August 01, 2024 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jonathan Majors as Kang in a still from ‘Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania’

Jonathan Majors as Kang in a still from ‘Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania’ | Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

In an interview with TMZ, Jonathan Majors expressed his disappointment over the news that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will replace his character, Kang the Conqueror, as the main villain in the upcoming Avengers films. The shift marks a significant change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) storyline, leaving Majors feeling sidelined.

Robert Downey Jr. trades one helmet for another, marking Marvel return as Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Majors, who was set to be the next major antagonist in the MCU following the setup of Kang in previous films, was dropped by Marvel in December. This decision coincided with his conviction on two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault. Kang was expected to take center stage in the now-scrapped Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which has been replaced by the Downey-led Avengers: Doomsday.

When asked by TMZ about his feelings towards this new direction, Majors candidly replied, “Yeah, heartbroken. Of course. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though”. He also commented on what he perceives as Marvel’s seemingly preferential treatment towards Downey, noting the leniency given to the actor despite his past legal issues. Downey faced multiple arrests in the late ‘90s for drug possession and other legal troubles, before he was given the chance with the iconic role of Tony Stark in Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. to receive a paycheck north of $80 million along with perks for next two ‘Avengers’ movies

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love … and [he’s] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level, Majors stated. I didn’t really get that.”

Despite his legal troubles and subsequent departure from the MCU, Majors remains enthusiastic about potentially reprising his role as Kang. When asked if he would return if given the chance, he responded with an emphatic, “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants then let’s roll. Hell yeah”.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to 'Iron Man' co-star Robert Downey Jr's return as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Majors’ arrest in March 2023, following accusations of assault and harassment by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, led to his legal issues. Although acquitted of some charges, the incident resulted in the loss of representation by his talent manager and publicist.

Meanwhile, Downey’s return to the MCU was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, with him set to star as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

English cinema / World cinema

