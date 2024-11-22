 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting Jabbari during an altercation in the back seat of an SUV and was sentenced to domestic violence counseling

Published - November 22, 2024 09:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dismissed her federal lawsuit against the actor, which accused him of assault and defamation. The decision, filed on Thursday, resolves a legal battle that began earlier this year following Majors’ conviction on misdemeanor assault charges, according to Variety.

Jonathan Majors left feeling sidelined following Robert Downey Jr’s announcement as the main villain in next ‘Avengers’ film

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting Jabbari during an altercation in the back seat of an SUV. He was sentenced to domestic violence counseling. Despite the verdict, Majors has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining in a public interview that he “never laid hands on a woman.”

Jabbari’s lawsuit, filed in March, claimed that Majors’ statements defamed her. However, attorneys for both sides jointly announced that the case had been dismissed “with prejudice,” indicating it cannot be refiled.

The legal troubles have significantly impacted Majors’ once-rising career. The actor, who starred as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, was dropped by Marvel following his conviction. His planned lead role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was scrapped, with the studio pivoting to Avengers: Doomsday.

Jonathan Majors‘ bodybuilding drama ‘Magazine Dreams’ finds distributor, set for early 2025 release

Despite the setbacks, Majors has begun to rebuild his career. He was cast in Merciless, a thriller directed by Martin Villeneuve, and his film Magazine Dreams is set for release next year after a distribution deal with Briarcliff Entertainment. Majors remains firm in his denial of the allegations, expressing a desire to move forward in Hollywood.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:59 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.