Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dismissed her federal lawsuit against the actor, which accused him of assault and defamation. The decision, filed on Thursday, resolves a legal battle that began earlier this year following Majors’ conviction on misdemeanor assault charges, according to Variety.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting Jabbari during an altercation in the back seat of an SUV. He was sentenced to domestic violence counseling. Despite the verdict, Majors has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining in a public interview that he “never laid hands on a woman.”

Jabbari’s lawsuit, filed in March, claimed that Majors’ statements defamed her. However, attorneys for both sides jointly announced that the case had been dismissed “with prejudice,” indicating it cannot be refiled.

The legal troubles have significantly impacted Majors’ once-rising career. The actor, who starred as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, was dropped by Marvel following his conviction. His planned lead role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was scrapped, with the studio pivoting to Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite the setbacks, Majors has begun to rebuild his career. He was cast in Merciless, a thriller directed by Martin Villeneuve, and his film Magazine Dreams is set for release next year after a distribution deal with Briarcliff Entertainment. Majors remains firm in his denial of the allegations, expressing a desire to move forward in Hollywood.