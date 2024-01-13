ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Majors dropped from upcoming movie ‘48 Hours in Vegas’

January 13, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The 34-year-old actor was last month found guilty of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

PTI

Actor Jonathan Majors. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Embattled Hollywood star Jonathan Majors is no longer attached with 48 Hours in Vegas, a film about former basketball player Dennis Rodman. The 34-year-old actor was last month found guilty of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

ALSO READ
Jonathan Majors says he hopes to work in Hollywood again

After the verdict, the actor was dropped by Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. from all their upcoming projects. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hollywood studio Lionsgate is also no longer involved with the project.

The studio has released the project back to the producers to find a new partner. The film will tell the true story of the Bulls’ power forward’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals.

ALSO READ:Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay. Majors faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his sentencing February 6, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US