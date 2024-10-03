Jonathan Majors‘ body-building drama ‘Magazine Dreams’ finds distributor, set for early 2025 release

Jonathan Majors’ bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams has secured a new distributor, with Briarcliff set to release the film in theaters during the first quarter of 2025. This comes after the film was dropped by Searchlight Pictures in January following Majors’ criminal conviction for assault and harassment.

Magazine Dreams, written and directed by Elijah Bynum, premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where Majors’ portrayal of amateur bodybuilder Killian Maddox garnered critical acclaim. The performance sparked early awards buzz, with some comparing it to Robert De Niro’s iconic role in Taxi Driver. Majors reportedly spent 18 months training for the intense, physically demanding role.

Initially acquired by Disney-owned Searchlight after a competitive bidding war, the film was returned to producers following Majors’ legal issues. Briarcliff, led by Tom Ortenberg, has a history of handling controversial projects and will release The Apprentice, a Donald Trump feature, later this year.

The 24-day shoot for Magazine Dreams took place around Los Angeles, and the film won the creative vision jury prize at Sundance. Despite the acclaim, Majors has faced significant professional setbacks, including being dropped by Marvel Studios and Lionsgate, with no major studio work currently lined up.