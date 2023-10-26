Jonathan Majors assault trial set for November 29

October 26, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Jonathan Majors is set to face a trial on domestic abuse charges after a New York judge denied the motion to dismiss the case, Variety reported. The trial will begin on November 29.

Majors’ defense attorneys filed a motion to request that “contested evidence” remained under seal and barred from public view due to the “high profile” nature of the case and allegations against Majors, wrote Variety. “The disclosure of sensitive information will limit Mr Majors’ right to a fair trial,” defense attorney Seth Zuckerman told Judge Michael Gaffey.

Majors was arrested in Manhattan on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with his then girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The Marvel actor has pleaded not guilty to the four charges levelled against him.

Majors, who has been dropped from several films post the allegations, will be seen in the upcoming drama Magazine Dreams. The film be released in December. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he plays the villain, Kang the Conqueror.

