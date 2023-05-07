ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Groff to guest star in ‘Doctor Who’

May 07, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Los Angeles

‘Doctor Who’ will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, while Disney+ will be the home for new seasons outside of those markets

PTI

Jonathan Groff

Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff has booked a key guest role in the new instalment of the long-running British series Doctor Who.

Groff, also known for the series Glee and The Matrix Resurrections film, said he is looking forward to joining Ncuti Gatwa.

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role,” the actor said in a statement as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatwa is replacing the outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker as the 15th Doctor of the series, which was revived in 2005.

“This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!” added Russell T Davies, showrunner of the popular BBC and Disney+ series.

Doctor Who is set to air in November 2023 with three special episodes, with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will then air over the Christmas season later this year. Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, while Disney+ will be the home for new seasons outside of those markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US