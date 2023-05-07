Jonathan Groff to guest star in ‘Doctor Who’

May 07, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Los Angeles

Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff has booked a key guest role in the new instalment of the long-running British series Doctor Who.

Groff, also known for the series Glee and The Matrix Resurrections film, said he is looking forward to joining Ncuti Gatwa.

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role,” the actor said in a statement as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Gatwa is replacing the outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker as the 15th Doctor of the series, which was revived in 2005.

“This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!” added Russell T Davies, showrunner of the popular BBC and Disney+ series.

Doctor Who is set to air in November 2023 with three special episodes, with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will then air over the Christmas season later this year. Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, while Disney+ will be the home for new seasons outside of those markets.