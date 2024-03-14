Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ Oscar speech did not get the thumbs up from pro-Israel producer

March 14, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The British filmmaker’s impassioned Oscar acceptance speech that condemned the Israeli occupation and the ongoing killings in Gaza, was not approved by a producer for the film

Amidst the post-Oscar chatter and reflections on speeches and winners, a lingering controversy surrounds Jonathan Glazer’s acceptance speech for The Zone of Interest, which won the accolade for Best International Feature at th Oscars 2024. However, reports from The Hollywood Reporter suggest that Len Blavatnik, one of the film’s producers, did not sign off on Glazer’s statement. ALSO READ Oscars 2024: ‘The Zone of Interest’ wins best international film

Glazer’s remarks during the acceptance speech, which touched upon themes of dehumanization and the exploitation of Jewish history in light of the Israeli occupation in Palestine, sparked immediate debate and criticism. While Glazer purported to speak for all producers, it has come to light that he had not consulted Blavatnik regarding his comments.

Len Blavatnik, a billionaire with a significant stake in the film industry and ties to Israeli causes, including a controlling interest in an Israeli television channel, maintained his composure during Glazer’s speech. However, a spokesperson for Blavatnik clarified that he had not been consulted on the content of the speech.

Lisa Shields, representing Blavatnik, emphasized his pride in the film and its achievements but underscored that his lack of involvement in crafting the speech aimed to avoid detracting from the film’s themes.

Blavatnik’s diverse portfolio, ranging from aluminum smelting to real estate and entertainment investments, has positioned him as a prominent figure in various industries, including film production. His association with projects like Hacksaw Ridge, Silence, and most recently for the upcoming Love, Lies and Bleeding and Problemista, demonstrates his influence in Hollywood.

The disconnect between his political affiliations and the values espoused by certain filmmakers (many of whom are notedly pro-Palestine) associated with his projects has also invited scrutiny to his role in the industry, hinting at potential tensions between artistic expression and financial support.