Jonathan Bailey to return as Anthony for ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Fans of Netflix's beloved period drama 'Bridgerton' have reason to celebrate as Jonathan Bailey has confirmed his return for Season 4.

The actor will once again step into the shoes of Anthony Bridgerton, the charming Viscount and eldest sibling of the Bridgerton clan, according to Deadline.

In a recent interview, Bailey, who is also making waves for his Emmy-nominated role in Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers', revealed the news ."I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning," Bailey shared, adding, "I look forward to reading the scripts."

Season 4 promises to continue the drama and romance fans have come to love.As with season 3, which focused on Anthony's younger brother Colin (played by Luke Newton) and his romance with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Anthony will make several key appearances next season.

Despite his reduced screen time compared to previous seasons, Bailey's role remains integral.Unlike the first season's Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Rege-Jean Page), who did not reappear together in subsequent seasons, Bailey's Anthony and his wife Kate (Simone Ashley) were featured in season 3.

Their storyline ended with the couple embarking on a babymoon to Kate's homeland of India. Bailey, who has long expressed his commitment to the series, affirmed his ongoing role. "The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there's so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that's what this show will explore," he said.

"Obviously being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go," he added.

As the series shifts its focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in the upcoming season, the storyline will explore his reluctance to settle down until he meets the enchanting Lady in Silver, Sophie Beckett, portrayed by Yerin Ha.

"Benedict's full of wonder and joy. He's the beating heart of the family," Bailey praised adding, "Luke Thompson is going to be stunning."

The new season will delve into Benedict's journey while continuing the intertwining stories of the Bridgerton family, with Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown likely to remain a focal point.