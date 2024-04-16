GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jonathan Bailey in talks to lead new ‘Jurassic World’ film

Scarlett Johansson is also expected to star in the film, which is to be directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp

April 16, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

PTI
Jonathan Bailey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Jonathan Bailey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is circling the lead role in the new Jurassic World movie from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Sources told Deadline that Bailey is in early talks to join the project to be directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp. Scarlett Johansson is also expected to star in the film.

The movie will be a fresh take, with neither the Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, nor the original trilogy's leading stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill set to return.

The studio is eyeing a July 2, 2025 release date for the film.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ movie review: Nostalgic dino face-off

The film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin, and Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy-Marshall.

Bailey is coming off an acclaimed performance in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers and is set to star in Universal's anticipated film adaptation of the stage production Wicked.

The actor will also reprise his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the third season of Netflix's period romance series Bridgerton.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.