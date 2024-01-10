Jon Favreau to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

January 10, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are coming back for a big screen adventure.

The two beloved characters from smash hit Star Wars series The Mandalorianwill appear in a feature film, which will be directed by filmmaker Jon Favreau.

Titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, the movie will go into production later this year, Disney-owned Lucasfilm said in a statement.

Pedro Pascal will reprise his character of Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, the helmet-wearing bounty hunter, from the series, which was created by Favreau. The show's third season came out in May 2023.

In the show, the lone bounty hunter and his adorable alien companion Grogu, better known by fans as Baby Yoda, went on various adventures and missions, developing a bond akin to that of a father and son.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting," Favreau said.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni.

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," said Kennedy.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first Star Wars movie which will start production since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Post The Rise of Skywalker, the Star Wars universe saw the release of its first series The Mandalorian, followed by shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian & Grogu leads an ongoing feature film slate at Lucasfilm that also includes films to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni.