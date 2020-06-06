Movies

Jon Favreau: ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 on track to arrive in October

In the sophomore season, the cast will be joined by Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison and Michael Biehn

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has said that the second season of hit Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” will arrive on time.

During a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival, the filmmaker said the team had completed filming for season two before the industrywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us,” Favreau said.

The second season of the show is expected to debut in October this year.

“The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

“Narcos” star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

In the sophomore season, the cast will be joined by Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison and Michael Biehn.

Favreau, who created the series, serves as director alongside Dave Filoni, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez, among others.

“As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it’s really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it,” the filmmaker added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 3:27:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jon-favreau-the-mandalorian-season-2-on-track-to-arrive-in-october/article31765710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY