‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be Todd Phillips’ final film in the saga

The freshly released sequel introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Fleck’s love interest, as the story unfolds inside Arkham State Hospital, where Fleck is incarcerated

Published - October 04, 2024 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Todd Phillips is moving on from the DC Universe after wrapping up Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Joker. The original film, which grossed over $1 billion and earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, was a critical and commercial success. The sequel, however, marks the end of Phillips’ journey with the character.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ movie review: There is method in this musical madness from Todd Phillips

Joker: Folie à Deux introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Fleck’s love interest, as the story unfolds inside Arkham State Hospital, where Fleck is incarcerated. Phillips admitted feeling nervous about approaching Gaga for the role, but she quickly accepted, much to his relief.

Venice 2024: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga get 10-minute standing ovation at ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ premiere

While the chemistry between Phoenix and Gaga is anticipated to be a major highlight, Phillips confirmed that this will be his final Joker project. When asked about the possibility of a standalone Harley Quinn film in an interview with The Hollywoood Reporter, Phillips responded, “It’s not really where this movie is headed for me.” After helming the Hangover trilogy and 2016’s War Dogs, Phillips seems ready to explore new directions outside the DC Universe, leaving Joker as a two-part saga.

Published - October 04, 2024 11:40 am IST

