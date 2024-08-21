GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ to open with ‘Looney Tunes’-inspired cartoon 

The sequel to 2019’s ‘Joker’ will feature a whimsical cartoon opening, crafted by ‘The Triplets of Belleville’ animator Sylvain Chomet

Published - August 21, 2024 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

A still from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros

The highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux will kick off with a surprising twist—a Looney Tunes-inspired animated sequence starring the Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker takes a bold new direction by incorporating this whimsical cartoon opening, crafted by the legendary French animator Sylvain Chomet, best known for The Triplets of Belleville and The Illusionist.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ teaser: Lady Gaga puts a smile on Joaquin Phoenix 

Chomet’s involvement adds a unique flavor to the film, blending his signature animation style with the chaos of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The animated sequence is just one of many unexpected elements in Joker: Folie à Deux, which also embraces a “jukebox musical” format, featuring reimagined versions of classic songs.

In addition to the animated opening, the film will include a variety show sequence with Joker and Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, channeling a Sonny and Cher-like dynamic. This unconventional approach signals a departure from the gritty realism of the original, promising a sequel that’s as unpredictable as its protagonist.

‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ will feature at least 15 cover songs, original songs also teased

With Joker: Folie à Deux set to explore the madness within Arkham Asylum, where Arthur meets Harley, the film is shaping up to be a wild blend of genres and styles. Alongside Phoenix and Gaga, the cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz, who returns as Sophie Dumond.

