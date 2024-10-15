‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ bombs with $150-200 million in projected losses

Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 smash hit Joker, is shaping up to be a box office disaster, with projected losses between $150 million and $200 million. The film, which had a production budget of $200 million and spent an additional $100 million on marketing, has grossed just $51.5 million domestically and $165 million globally after two weeks. In stark contrast, the first Joker earned $96.2 million domestically in its opening weekend alone.

Analysts predict that Joker: Folie à Deux will end its theatrical run with a disappointing $65 million in domestic sales and $210 million globally, far short of the $450 million needed to break even. Warner Bros. insiders have estimated that the film would need to gross at least $375 million to avoid major losses. Despite its failure, Warner Bros. hopes to recoup some of its investment through home entertainment sales when the film is released on streaming platforms later in October.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, took a creative risk by incorporating musical elements into its dark narrative, alienating much of the fanbase that had supported the original Joker. Critics panned the movie, which received a low 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rare “D” grade from CinemaScore.

While Joker was a massive success, grossing over $1 billion globally and winning two Oscars, its sequel has failed to replicate that magic. This misstep joins a list of underperforming superhero films in the last few years, signaling a shift in audience tolerance for big-budget comic book adaptations.

