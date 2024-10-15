GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ bombs with $150-200 million in projected losses

The film, which had a production budget of $200 million and spent an additional $100 million on marketing, has grossed just $51.5 million domestically and $165 million globally after two weeks

Published - October 15, 2024 02:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

A still from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 smash hit Joker, is shaping up to be a box office disaster, with projected losses between $150 million and $200 million. The film, which had a production budget of $200 million and spent an additional $100 million on marketing, has grossed just $51.5 million domestically and $165 million globally after two weeks. In stark contrast, the first Joker earned $96.2 million domestically in its opening weekend alone.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ movie review: There is method in this musical madness from Todd Phillips

Analysts predict that Joker: Folie à Deux will end its theatrical run with a disappointing $65 million in domestic sales and $210 million globally, far short of the $450 million needed to break even. Warner Bros. insiders have estimated that the film would need to gross at least $375 million to avoid major losses. Despite its failure, Warner Bros. hopes to recoup some of its investment through home entertainment sales when the film is released on streaming platforms later in October.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, took a creative risk by incorporating musical elements into its dark narrative, alienating much of the fanbase that had supported the original Joker. Critics panned the movie, which received a low 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rare “D” grade from CinemaScore.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be Todd Phillips’ final film in the saga

While Joker was a massive success, grossing over $1 billion globally and winning two Oscars, its sequel has failed to replicate that magic. This misstep joins a list of underperforming superhero films in the last few years, signaling a shift in audience tolerance for big-budget comic book adaptations.

Published - October 15, 2024 02:35 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.