‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ will feature at least 15 cover songs, original songs also teased

March 24, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Todd Phillips’ follow-up to 2019’s Oscar-winning, ‘Joker’ will see Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga perform a variety of different songs for the musical sequel

In the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s blockbuster hit, Joker 2: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, is set to feature a plethora of cover songs intertwined with the narrative. Among at least 15 reinterpretations is “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953’s classic musical, The Band Wagon, starring the iconic Judy Garland. ALSO READ ‘Joker 2’ cinematographer ‘never even met’ the real Lady Gaga on set, called her ‘Lee’ while filming

While the film primarily leans towards a jukebox musical format, there’s also the possibility of original tracks making their way into the final cut. Although details regarding the origin of these potential original songs and the artists behind them remain shrouded in mystery, sources hint at the involvement of Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first Joker film.

While plot specifics are yet to be officially confirmed, Folie à Deux is described as a dramatic tale set in and around the infamous Arkham Asylum. Joining Joaquin Phoenix in his titular role are Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson. Warner Bros has chosen to remain tight-lipped about most details regarding production

With a reported budget nearing $200 million, a significant increase from its predecessor, Joker 2 stands as one of Warner Bros’ most eagerly awaited releases. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and won big at the awards circuit, expectations are sky-high for this continuation of the Joker saga.

Early talks even suggest a potential premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where the first film won Phillips the coveted Golden Lion award.