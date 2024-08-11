ADVERTISEMENT

Joju George’s directorial debut ‘Pani’ to release in September in five languages

Published - August 11, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Abhinaya plays the female lead in the film, which is billed to be a revenge thriller on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

New poster of ‘Pani’ | Photo Credit: @GokulamMovies/X

We had previously reported that Malayalam actor Joju George is set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Pani. Now, the makers have announced that the film will be released in September in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Billed to be a revenge thriller on the rivalry between two gangs in Thrissur, the film was made with a big budget that demanded Biju dedicate a whole year to the film. According to a press release, the film was shot for 110 days.

Abhinaya, a famous hearing and speech-impaired actress known for his spectacular performances in several Tamil and Telugu films plays the female lead in the film. Earlier, the makers unveiled character posters that featured Joju and Abhinaya as Giri and Gauri, respectively.

The film also features former Bigg Boss stars Sagar, Junais, singer Abhaya Hiranmayi, Prasanth Alex and Sujith Shankar along with 60 newcomers and thousands of junior artists.

The film’s music is composed by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS, while the cinematography is by Venu ISC and Jinto George.

Pani is produced by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under the banner of Joju’s own production company Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

