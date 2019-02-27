‘I dedicate the award to the directors’: Joju George

“Adipoli!” That’s how Joju George sums up his happiness over winning his second Kerala State Film Award. Joju bagged the award for the best character artiste for his roles in M Padmakumar’s Joseph and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s yet-to-be released Chola.

“It was indeed a big thing for me when my photograph was published along with contenders for the award. I dedicate this honour to the directors of these films,” says an elated Joju over the phone. And he laughs it off when we mention about him not winning the award for the best actor!

For those who have seen Joseph, the award may not have come as a surprise. Joju nailed it as a retired cop who battles his demons from the past and of the present. The movie showcased his range, as he got into the skin of the character, conveying his emotions through subtle expressions, body language and dialogue delivery.

Joju George with Nimisha Sajayan in a still from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Chola’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While shooting for the movies, Joju had told this paper that it was like somebody handing you one crore rupees one fine day! “I have high hopes about the movies. Pappettan [M Padmakumar] knew me from my days as a junior artiste and he has always encouraged me as an actor. As for Sanal, ever since I saw Ozhivudivasathe Kali, I was dying to work with him,” Joju had said then.

In Joseph, to play the age of the character, Joju had taken his father, George Parekkattil, as a reference point. He closely observed his body language and mannerisms for the role. Meanwhile, he refuses to divulge any details about his role in Chola. “The movie will release in April. It will be an excellent movie,” he says with a chuckle. It is learnt that Chola is a road movie, with Nimisha Sajayan playing a school girl travelling with her lover and Joju plays his mentor.

Career graph

The 41-year-old actor has come a long way in the industry since he started out as a junior artiste [in Mazhavilkoodaram, 1995]. He became a side-kick to the villain and then the antagonist before he found his forte in comedy.

“I got my first dialogue in Dada Sahib. Films such as Pattalam and Best Actor were game-changers for me. Pullippulikalum Aattinkuttiyum opened up new opportunities,” he had said in an earlier interview.

The special mention at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards for his role in Lukka Chuppi gave the much-needed impetus to his career. While he impressed as police officers, both good and bad, in many of his films, notable ones being Action Hero Biju, Poomaram and Njan Marykutty, he cemented his position as a character artiste, playing the egoistic husband in Ramante Edenthottam. In between, he took up production — he co-produced Charlie and Udaharanam Sujatha — before turning independent producer with Joseph, reportedly after several producers backed out.

“I have faced a lot of setbacks in my career. So my two State awards mean the world to me. There were several people who stood by me and believed in me. I owe a lot to each of them,” Joju says.